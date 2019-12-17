CPL's York 9 FC signs Canadian international midfielder Chris Mannella

TORONTO - York 9 FC has signed former Toronto FC homegrown player Chris Mannella.
The 25-year-old midfielder from Toronto switches to the Canadian Premier League after two seasons with Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League.
Mannella, who has won three caps for Canada, made 59 appearances for Ottawa before the club suspended operations last month for the 2020 season.
He is York's first new signing for the 2020 season.
"We're really pleased we were able to get him," York 9 coach Jim Brennan said in a statement Tuesday. "He's a great player on both sides of the ball and he's got a strong pedigree for a young player in Canadian soccer. His distribution abilities will really help us move forward playing the style of football we want to play."
Mannella, who joined the Toronto FC academy at 15, served as Toronto FC 2's first captain in the USL.
He signed with Toronto FC in September 2014, becoming the 10th player in club history to graduate to the first team from the academy. The senior team declined his contract option in December 2016. Mannella played for Vaughan Azzurri in 2017 in the League 1 Ontario.
Mannella said York 9 offers a lot of familiar faces.
"Manuel Aparicio is one of my good friends, we used to play midfield together when we were growing up. I know Jimmy as well, he was my coach in the (TFC) academy when I was only 15, so having him behind me now and working with him again was obviously a draw to come back home and further my career," said Mannella.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.