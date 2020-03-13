CP NewsAlert: Masters postponed due to virus

FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, the flag on the 13th hole blows in the wind during the first round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Fil)