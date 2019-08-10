LIMA, Peru - Here are five Canadian athletes to watch on the final day of the Pan American Games on Sunday:
ERIC PETERS (ARCHERY)
The Ottawa native takes on fellow Canadian Crispin Duenas in the men's recurve semis.
EVAN DUNFEE (TRACK AND FIELD)
The native of Richmond, B.C., competes in the 50 km race walk, an event he finished fourth in at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
JADEN CHIPMAN (CYCLING)
The native of New Lowell, Ont., competes in BMX freestyle, an event making its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo.
MARC DESCHENES (JUDO)
The native of Laval, Que., won silver at the 2015 Pan Ams in Toronto. He's in the men's 100 kg class.
BRIGITTE THIBEAULT (GOLF)
The native of Rosemere, Que., charged up the women's golf leaderboard with a third round of 3 under 68 and enters Sunday's final 18 holes two shots off a podium position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.