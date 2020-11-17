NBA draft one of several huge tasks facing the Raptors this month

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, centre, gestures while talking to team president Masai Ujiri as general manager Bobby Webster (left) looks on during training camp practice, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Laval University in Quebec City. The Toronto Raptors have the 29th and 59th picks in Wednesday night's NBA draft, capping the longest and most convoluted pre-draft period in league history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot