Toronto Blue Jays, ESPN play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman captures media award

ESPN analyst Dan Shulman awaits the start of the Maryland and Indiana NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., on January 10, 2017. Toronto Blue Jays play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman has been named the winner of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's 2020 Jack Graney Award. The honour is presented annually to a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gail Burton