Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna breaks physical distancing protocol, enters quarantine

Vancouver Whitecaps' Yordy Reyna celebrates his goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver on June 22, 2019. Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordy Reyna has started a 14-day quarantine after breaking physical distancing protocols. The Whitecaps made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that the club has made Major League Soccer aware of the incident and will remain in contact with the league office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms