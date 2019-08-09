Some ticket prices go down for Winnipeg NFL pre-season game

WINNIPEG - The promoter of an NFL exhibition game in Winnipeg later this month has lowered the price of some lower-bowl tickets after finalizing a sponsorship deal.
On Ice Entertainment Ltd., says it will sell more than 5,000 tickets in the end zones for $75 plus fees and other taxes for a game between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers on Aug. 22.
The promoter is calling the seats the 'Miller Lite End Zones' after reaching a deal with Molson Coors.
Thousands of seats at IG Field remain available for the game, according to the Ticketmaster map.
On Ice Entertainment set prices for the game between $75 and $340 when it was announced in June.
The game in Winnipeg will mark the first NFL contest in Canada since the Buffalo Bills completed a run of eight games in Toronto with a regular-season clash against the Atlanta Falcons in December 2013.
