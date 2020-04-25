49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers have acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle from the Redskins. Two people familiar with the deal said Saturday, April 25, 2020, the Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)