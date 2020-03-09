New Canadian rugby league franchise to be known as the Ottawa Aces

Canada's new rugby league team will be known as the Ottawa Aces.
Toronto Wolfpack co-founder Eric Perez unveiled details of his new franchise today in Ottawa. The club is slated to begin play in 2021 in the third-tier Betfred Championship League One at TD Place Stadium.
That's the same level the Wolfpack entered in in 2017. Three seasons later they had won promotion to the top-tier Super League.
Perez and his ownership group bought the licence to England's Hemel Stags, moving the franchise to Canada.
Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson said the Aces will bring a "vibrant new perspective to our great game."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.