New Canadian rugby league franchise to be known as the Ottawa Aces

Eric Perez, the founder and CEO of the Toronto Wolfpack, left, Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley and Toronto Mayor John Tory hold up jerseys of the new rugby league team in Toronto on April 27, 2016. Perez is unveiling details of his new rugby league team in Ottawa, slated to begin play in 2021 in England???s third-tier Betfred Championship League One. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson