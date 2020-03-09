New Canadian rugby league franchise to be known as the Ottawa Aces

Eric Perez, the founder and CEO of the Toronto Wolfpack, left, Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley and Toronto Mayor John Tory hold up jerseys of the new rugby league team in Toronto on April 27, 2016. Perez is unveiling details of his new rugby league team in Ottawa, slated to begin play in 2021 in England???s third-tier Betfred Championship League One. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson

Canada's new rugby league team will be known as the Ottawa Aces.

Toronto Wolfpack co-founder Eric Perez unveiled details of his new franchise today in Ottawa. The club is slated to begin play in 2021 in the third-tier Betfred Championship League One at TD Place Stadium.

That's the same level the Wolfpack entered in in 2017. Three seasons later they had won promotion to the top-tier Super League.

Perez and his ownership group bought the licence to England's Hemel Stags, moving the franchise to Canada.

Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson said the Aces will bring a "vibrant new perspective to our great game."

