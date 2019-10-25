CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Andrew McCarthy opened the Breeders Crown with a bang.
The Australian driver took 14/1 longshot Ramona Hill to victory in the $786,000 two-year-old trot to open the $7.84 million Breeders Crown on Friday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park. McCarthy followed that up by taking 27/1 longshot Reflect With Me to the win in the $786,000 two-year-old fillies pace.
"It feels terrific," McCarthy said. "The Breeders Crown, it's always a special to win.
"Even down in Australia, the Breeders Crown is so prestigious. It's such a thrill to win one. I'm fortunate enough to drive these killers.
Harness racing's championship returned to Canada for the first time since 2015 when it was held at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack. And Mohawk is staging the Breeders Crown for the first time since 1997.
The four two-year-old races — the fillies and colt trot and pace events — all went Friday night at Mohawk Woodbine Park. The remaining eight races, for horses three-years-old and up, will go Saturday night.
That includes the $655,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot. The field will include French bred/owned Bold Eagle, a 45-time winner who'll make his first appearance outside of Europe in this event.
American Brian Sears, who leads all active drivers in Breeders Crown wins (30), will drive Bold Eagle.
McCarthy took Ramona Hill to the lead from the No. 10 hole in the first race of the night. He surrendered the lead to 8/5 favourite Hynotic AM just after the half-mile mark and stood third with a quarter-mile to go.
But Ramona Hill surged to the lead down the stretch for her sixth win in seven races in 1:53.2 on a fast track. Sister Sledge, a 3/1 odds, was second with driver Yannick Gingras of Sorel, Que. Hypnotic AM, driven by Sears, took third.
McCarthy said surging to the lead from the start was his game plan for the race.
"I had to try to make something happen because there's some classy fillies inside of her," he said. "I know they can all get off the gate.
"She was slick, you saw how fast she left the gate. I was backing her down well before the turn."
Ramona Hill returned $31.80, $11.40 and $4.90 while Sister Sledge paid $4.60 and $3. Hypnotic AM returned $3.
Reflect With Me started from the No. 8 hole and was nowhere near the lead, that is, until deep stretch. Then she simply took off on the outside to catch Lyons Sentinel at the finish in 1:50.3 to give McCarthy and trainer Tony Alagna their second win of the night.
"This filly raced so good tonight," McCarthy said. "I knew she'd have a good enough kick in the stretch to at least run into some money.
"But she dug and dug and dug. She was a little tired at the wire but she just kept on pacing."
Reflect With Me earned her fifth win in 11 starts this season, returning $56.20, $12.70 and $7.50. Lyons Sentinel paid $2.60 and $2.30 while Marloe Hanover returned $12.20.
The two-year-old colt trot and colt pace finals, both also worth $786,000, were scheduled to go later on Friday night's card.
