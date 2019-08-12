TORONTO - The Cincinnati Reds have claimed infielder Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 29-year-old Galvis has hit .267 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 runs batted in over 115 games this season.
The five-foot-10, 185-pound switch-hitter was signed by the Blue Jays on Jan. 29 to a one-year deal with a club option for 2020.
The Punto Fijo, Venezuela native has a career batting average of .248 with 83 home runs, 354 RBIs and 55 stolen bases across 919 games with Philadelphia, San Diego and Toronto.
