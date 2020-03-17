Olympic torch relay goes on; Tokyo seeks crowd 'restraint'

Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, listens to reporters' questions during a news conference in Tokyo Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Tokyo Olympic organizers are pushing ahead with the Japanese leg of the torch relay that opens on March 26 despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus. Muto said that crowds will not be prohibited from gathering on the roadside. But he asked for restraint and warned the relay could be stopped or delayed. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)