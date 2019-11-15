Canada women's soccer coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller sees positives in Asia trips

Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller found positives at a women's soccer tournament in China, seeing his team respond with a 3-0 win over New Zealand after a 4-0 loss to Brazil. Canada team players pose prior to the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Sweden at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on June 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Francisco Seco