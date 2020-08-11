Ticats' defensive back Breaux says he won't play in shortened 2020 CFL season

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Delvin Breaux is seen during a practice prior to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Don't expect to see Delvin Breaux playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats if the CFL stages a shortened season. The all-star cornerback says in a story on theparkjournal.com that he won't play in an abbreviated 2020 campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette