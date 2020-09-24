Canadian rookie receiver Claypool is impressing early with Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates after scoring on an an 84-yard play with Kevin Dotson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. It's been an impressive start to an NFL career for Canadian Claypool. The native of Abbotsford, B.C. has raised eyebrows in his first two games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic