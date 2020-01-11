Saturday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Columbus 3, Vegas 0
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
---
AHL
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Stockton 2, San Jose 0
Charlotte 5, Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 6, Manitoba 2
Hershey 4, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 5, Rochester 4
Belleville 4, Utica 0
Lehigh Valley 2, Laval 0
Providence 5, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 3, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, San Antonio 2
Texas 5, Toronto 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 5, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
---
NBA
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91
Cleveland 111, Denver 103
Milwaukee 122, Portland 101
---
NLL
Halifax 12, Mammoth 9
Toronto 13, Rochester 12
Buffalo 16, Georgia 10
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.