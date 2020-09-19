SALZBURG, Austria - Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith lost 6-3 Saturday to eighth-seeded James (The Machine) Wade in the second round of the 300,000-pound ($511,760) Bwin World Series of Darts Finals.
The 44-year-old from Hampton, N.B., turned heads Friday with a remarkable 6-5 comeback victory over Fallon Sherrock, who made history last December by becoming the first woman to win a game at the PDC World Championship.
Smith won the first leg over Sherrock then lost the next five before rallying by taking the next five legs to advance.
But there were no such heroics against Wade, the 2018 World Series of Darts Finals champion. Smith won 7,500 pounds ($12,795) for his efforts.
The 24-player event, which runs through Sunday at the Salzburgarena, is the PDC's first to be staged in front of a live crowd — limited to some 2,000 because of COVID-19 — in more than six months.
With the world's top eight players seeded through to the second round, Friday's first-round action features 12 invited players from around the world alongside four qualifiers.
Top-seeded Dutch star Michael van Gerwen has won four of the previous five editions of the World Series of Darts Finals since the event was introduced in 2015, with only Wade interrupting that run of success.
Smith won his way back onto the Professional Darts Corporation circuit in mid-January at the PDC Qualifying School in Wigan, England. Sherrock, 26, was also at Q School but failed to earn her tour card.
