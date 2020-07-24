Canadian Duvernay-Tardif becomes first player to opt out of 2020 NFL season

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Duvernay-Tardif, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)