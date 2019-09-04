Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 1
Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 6
Boston 6 Minnesota 2
Kansas City 5 Detroit 4
Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 0
National League
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 4
Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5
San Francisco 9 St. Louis 8
Arizona 4 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 3
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Green Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 8-12) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-10), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-0) at Baltimore (Means 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 9-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 14-11) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 10-6), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-5) at Atlanta (Fried 15-4), 7:20 p.m.
---
