Puck drop around the clock: NHL teams face varying game times in season reboot

Calgary Flames' T. J. Brodie skates during team practice in Calgary, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Puck drop for the first three games of the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets series in the NHL's qualifying round will be 8:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. local time respectively. Players in the hub cities will have to manage their days accordingly to be ready to play a varying times.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh