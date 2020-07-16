Akinola, Pozuelo turn up the offence as Toronto FC defeats the Montreal Impact

Toronto FC players celebrate a goal by Ayo Akinola (third from right) against D.C. United during MLS is Back tournament action in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact renew their fierce rivalry Thurssday at the MLS is Back Tournament, with both teams needing points after disappointing results in their opening matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Xavier Dussaq MANDATORY CREDIT