Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser set to return to lineup

Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas on December 15, 2019. The Vancouver Canucks are getting one of their key players back in the lineup. Forward Brock Boeser practised on a regular line and will dress for the Canucks' game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher