Duvernay-Tardif will study at Harvard instead of playing in 2020 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) is introduced before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won't be on the field when his team opens defence of its Super Bowl title Thursday night against the Houston Texans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson