Mackenzie Tour waiting for border to reopen as golf courses allowed to start play

The United States border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. on March 20, 2020. Golf may be returning to Canada soon, but the nation's professional golf tour is still waiting to see what happens next. Scott Pritchard, executive director of the Mackenzie Tour, says that although golf courses are opening up on a province-by-province basis, until the border between the United States and Canada is reopened, the lower-tier pro circuit is on hold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward