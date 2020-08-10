Blue Jays' temporary home very familiar with dramatic sporting scenes

It had to be a bit of a bittersweet day for Buffalo, N.Y., last month when the Toronto Blue Jays announced they would play most of their 2020 home games in the border city. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field, their Triple-A affiliate, the team announced, in Buffalo N.Y., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)