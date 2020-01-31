LAVAL, Que. - Logan Brown's power-play goal early in the third period was the winner as the Belleville Senators held on for a 4-3 win over the Laval Rocket on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Jordan Murray, Josh Norris and Christian Jaros also scored as the Senators (28-14-4) built a 4-1 lead by the 3:11 mark of the third.
Joey Daccord made 40 saves for Belleville, the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.
Riley Barber and Phil Varone both scored on the power play as Laval (22-19-5), the minor league club of the Montreal Canadiens, outshot Belleville 15-4 in the third period. Kevin Lynch also scored.
Cayden Primeau stopped 13 shots in net for the Rocket.
The Senators went 2 for 5 on the power play and Laval was 2 for 9 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.