Canadian Felicia (Feenom) Spencer gets new date for UFC title challenge

Cris Cyborg is punched by Felicia Spencer, right, during UFC 240 in Edmonton on July 27, 2019. Canadian Felicia (Feenom) Spencer's on-again off-again title challenge against UFC featherweight champion Amanda (Lioness) Nunes has been confirmed for UFC 250. The matchup was announced during Saturday's broadcast of the UFC 249 undercard in Jacksonville, Fla., with date and location to be determined. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson