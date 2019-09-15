TORONTO - Tyler Attardo scored twice as Valour FC beat York9 FC 4-2 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Dylan Sacramento and Ali Musse also had goals for Winnipeg's Valour FC (4-6-3).
Rodrigo Gattas scored both goals for York9 FC (4-7-1).
Gattas opened the scoring just seven minutes into the match, but Attardo and Sacramento responded with goals two minutes apart to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
---
WANDERERS FC 2 FORGE FC 2
HAMILTON — Tristan Borges' strike in the 81st minute erased a two-goal deficit and helped to avoid an upset as first-place Forge FC (7-1-3) battled back to tie last-place Wanderers FC (2-6-3).
---
