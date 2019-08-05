After losing starting job, Toronto FC's Alex Bono finally gets a chance to play

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) dives for the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Atlanta United in Atlanta on May 8, 2019. It's been almost three months since Alex Bono last started in goal for Toronto FC. The former No. 1, now behind Quentin Westberg in the pecking order, finally gets his chance to play on Wednesday when the MLS side visits Ottawa Fury FC in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Zarrilli