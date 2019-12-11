TORONTO - Lubbock Christian University pitcher Ryan Johnson was named Canadian college player of the year on Wednesday by the Canadian Baseball Network.
The left-hander posted a 13-2 record and a 2.54 earned-run average in 16 starts for the Chaparrals.
The Winnipeg native received first-place votes on 54 of 59 ballots from a panel of scouts, coaches, executives, former players, writers and broadcasters.
Johnson also claimed the left-handed pitcher position on CBN's all-Canadian first team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.