TORONTO - Lubbock Christian University pitcher Ryan Johnson was named Canadian college player of the year on Wednesday by the Canadian Baseball Network.

The left-hander posted a 13-2 record and a 2.54 earned-run average in 16 starts for the Chaparrals.

The Winnipeg native received first-place votes on 54 of 59 ballots from a panel of scouts, coaches, executives, former players, writers and broadcasters.

Johnson also claimed the left-handed pitcher position on CBN's all-Canadian first team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.