LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Canada's mixed curling team suffered its first and only loss at the wrong time at the Youth Olympics.
Japan scored one in an extra end to beat Canada 5-4 in quarterfinal action on Wednesday.
Canada went 5-0 in round-robin play before losing to Japan.
Nathan Young, from Torbay, N.L., skipped Canada's team and was joined by Lauren Rajala, Emily Deschenes and Jaedon Neuert.
At the figure skating rink on Day 6 of the event, Canadians hit the podium.
Toronto's Natalie D'Alessandro and Bruce Waddell helped their team finish third in a mixed National Olympic Committee event. They were joined by athletes from Russia, Hungary and Ukraine.
In biathlon, Calgary's Jenna Sherrington and Naomi Walch and Ethan Algra of Abbotsford, B.C., combined to finish 18th in the mixed relay.
In the parallel mixed team alpine skiing event, Canada lost 4-0 to France.
Canada has sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the Youth Olympics, which run through Jan. 22.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.
