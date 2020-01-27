TORONTO - Mike Munoz has been named head coach of Toronto FC 2 with Michael Rabasca, who spent the last two seasons in charge of TFC's reserve side, returning to his previous role as Toronto FC's director of high performance.
Assistant coach Chris Pozniak and goalkeeping coach Phil Boerger will remain with the TFC II coaching staff.
"I know Mike from his time with Real Salt Lake where he worked closely with (TFC coach) Greg Vanney and Mike Rabasca at our academy in Arizona," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement. "Mike has a proven track record coaching young talent and with his established relationships with our staff we thought he'd be an excellent coach for the young Reds."
Munoz, 36, spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Galaxy, where he coached the club's Under-14s, U-16s, U-18s and Galaxy 2 and served as Galaxy academy director (2017-2019).
Munoz, who holds a USSF Pro coaching license, worked with Vanney in the creation of the Real Salt Lake Arizona academy in 2010.
Munoz played professionally with Chivas USA and the Galaxy after being selected by Chivas in the third round of the 2005 MLS supplemental draft
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.
