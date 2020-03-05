Winnipeg Ice succeeding in first season since relocation, on way to playoffs

Winnipeg Ice forward Peyton Krebs is shown in an undated handout photo. Ice forward Peyton Krebs had to wait a little longer than he wanted to show Winnipeg what type of player it was getting. The delay has been worth it. Major junior hockey returned to Winnipeg in 2019-20 for the first time since 1984, but Krebs wasn't able to be part of opening night in October because of an Achilles injury suffered in off-season training. The setback could have been a disaster for both Krebs and the relocated team looking to make an impression, but he returned healthy in late November and has guided the Ice to a Western Hockey League playoff berth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Winnipeg ICE, Zachary Peters