CALGARY - Stephen Keogh scored five goals, including three during a nine-goal outburst by the Thunderbirds in the third quarter, as Halifax remained perfect with a 15-12 win over the Calgary Roughnecks in the National Lacrosse League on Saturday.
Rookie Clarke Petterson and Cody Jamieson also recorded hat tricks for the Thunderbirds (6-0). yan. Benesch and James Barclay each scored a pair of goals to supply the rest of Halifax' offence, while Mike Burke chipped in six helpers.
The Thunderbirds found themselves in a hole trailing 6-3 at the half, before they mounted a rally in the third quarter with nine goals.
Tyler Pace, with four, Curtis Dickson, with three, Zach Herreweyers, with two, and Dan Taylor replied for the Roughnecks (2-4). Calgary has lost three straight games.
Warren Hill stopped 33 shots for Halifax.
Calgary goalie Christian Del Bianco recorded 49 saves in defeat.
The Thunderbirds scored on 2-of-3 opportunities with the man advantage, while the Roughnecks went 1 for 3 on the power play.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.
