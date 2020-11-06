Toronto FC looks for a win Sunday and help from the Revs in Supporters' Shield hunt

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, left, and Alejandro Pozuelo celebrate Pozuelo's penalty kick goal during the second half of an MLS match against Inter Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. The 2020 MLS regular season, which started in February like any other, wraps up Sunday after months of uncertainty and turmoil. And for Toronto FC, it could end with a trophy if TFC can collect more points on the day than the Philadelphia Union with both teams in search of the Supporters' Shield.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Jessica Hill