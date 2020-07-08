Canadians playing more golf in 2020 - once COVID-19 restrictions lifted

The 562 yard, par 5, 15th hole at Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, N.S. on June 1, 2016. If it seems like it's been harder to get a tee time this summer, it's not just your imagination.Golf Canada reports that there were 17 per cent more scores registered with the national sport body this June compared to the same month last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan