Dodgers lefty Rich Hill is Tony Conigliaro Award winner

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series in Washington. Hill has won the Tony Conigliaro Award. The honor goes to a major leaguer “who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage that were the trademarks of Tony C.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)