OTTAWA - The Guelph Gryphons exacted revenge on the reigning national champion St. Francis Xavier X-Women in the opening quarterfinal of the 2019 U Sports women's rugby championship.
In a rematch of last year's final, the Gryphons beat St. FX 36-12 on Wednesday.
Emmanuela Jada led the Gryphons with three tries.
"We have a fairly young squad this year, so half of them kind of have the broken heart from last year when St. FX crushed our dreams in the gold-medal game. But (for) half of them, it was fresh and new, this is a new experience," said Gryphons head coach Colette McAuley.
The X-Women fell short in their bid to capture a record seventh national title.
Guelph will face Laval in the semifinals after the Rouge et Or beat the UBC Thunderbirds 32-12 in the second quarterfinal.
The host Ottawa Gee-Gees faced the Calgary Dinos and the Queen's Gaels met the Acadia Axewomen later Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.