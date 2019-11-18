Reserved Van Zeyl to become more vocal with Ticats during Grey Cup week

Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl, left, and Edmonton Eskimos defensive lineman Nick Usher face off during second half CFL action in Edmonton on September 20, 2019. Chris Van Zeyl usually isn't one to draw attention, but the Hamilton Tiger- Cats' veteran offensive lineman plans to be very vocal this week. It will be Van Zeyl's third trip to the CFL final and he plans to be in his teammates' ears all week about not getting swept up in all the pre-game hoopla, and maintaining focus on turning a record-setting season into a special one by winning a championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken