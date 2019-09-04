Toronto FC's Quentin Westberg puts goalkeeping gaffe in New England behind him

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg reacts after a goal by New England Revolution's Gustavo Bou in the second half of an MLS soccer match at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. Westberg learned a long time ago that goalkeepers need to have a short memory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elise Amendola