Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday, June 15, 2020, that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, FIle)