Toronto FC trains at BMO Field for first time since global pandemic lockdown

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley takes part in team training at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday June 26, 2020. Toronto FC was about to train at BMO Field on March 12 when the session, and then the season, was suddenly halted. On Friday evening, 106 days, later they returned for a first practice at their home stadium since the global pandemic ground Major League Soccer to a halt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC *MANDATORY CREDIT*