STOCKHOLM - Canada's Brayden Schnur lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the first round of the Stockholm Open on Tuesday.
Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., was playing his first main-draw, tour-level match since late August when he lost in straight sets to Benoit Paire of France at the U.S. Open.
Schnur, ranked 97th on the world, hasn't won a main-draw match at the tour level since a run to the New York Open final in February.
World No. 213 Stebe converted on four of 13 break-point opportunities. Schnur had just two chances at breaks, converting on one.
No. 4 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., received a first-round bye at the ATP Tour 250 event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.
