PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - They needed two shootouts to decide the winner of the annual Canada-Russia Series.
Russia beat Team WHL 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday in Game 6 of the Series, forcing a sudden death shootout to determine the victor with both teams having three wins and nine points.
In the end it was the Canadian Hockey League skaters that won the series 10-9 when Nolan Foote clinched the second shootout.
Foote had a pair of goals while Ryan Chyzowski also scored in Game 6 for the Western Hockey League All-Stars. Joel Hofer stopped 29-of-32 shots.
Lev Komissarov, Ilya Kruglov and Zakhar Shablovskii scored in regulation time for Russia, which got 27 saves from Daniil Isayev.
Team WHL took the first meeting Wednesday 2-1 in overtime, while Russia split two games against both Team QMJHL and Team OHL for identical 3-3 records.
Four games in the series were decided by overtime or shootout.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.
