LONDON, Ont. - Jonathan Femi-Cole and Mackenzie Ferguson had rushing touchdowns, and the Western Mustangs defeated the Ottawa Gee Gees 32-23 on Saturday. ending their U Sports football season with an undefeated record.
Kicker Marc Liegghio kicked six field goals for Western (8-0), setting a U sports record for career field goal completions with his 92nd.
Mustangs quarterback Chris Merchant completed 19-of-31 passed for 321 yards and an interception. He also recorded a rushing touchdown.
Cody Cranston returned an interception for a TD for Ottawa (5-3). Matt Mahler was 20-for-37 for 245 yards and two TDs.
Western, as the top team in the Ontario University Athletics conference, will have a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin next weekend.
---
MARAUDERS 31 WARRIORS 14
HAMILTON — Justice Allin and Blake Reason recorded rushing touchdowns to help McMaster (6-2) beat Waterloo (4-4) and secure a first-round bye as the second-place team in the OUA.
---
GRYPHONS 40 VARSITY BLUES 26
TORONTO — Theo Landers threw for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran in two more scores to lift Guelph (6-2) over Toronto (2-6).
---
GAELS 23 LIONS 2
KINGSTON, Ont. — James Keenan threw a pair of TD strikes to Richard Burton as Queen's (3-5) downed York (1-7).
---
MOUNTIES 35 GAITERS 13
SACKVILLE, N.S. — David Patry connected with Josh Hicks and Jelani Yorke on touchdown passes to help Mount Allison (2-4) defeat Bishop's (4-3).
---
RAMS 31 GOLDEN BEARS 17
EDMONTON — Josh Donnelly passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns as Regina (2-5) upset Alberta (4-3).
---
BISONS 43 DINOS 29
WINNIPEG — Michael Ritchott and Des Catellier both rushed for touchdowns as Manitoba (4-3) outpaced Calgary (5-2).
---
THUNDERBIRDS 38 HUSKIES 37
VANCOUVER — Gabe Olivares completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Patten in the fourth quarter as UBC (2-5) stunned Saskatchewan (4-3).
---
Also, the Concordia Stingers downed the Sherbrooke Vert et Or 27-19 and the Acadia Axemen bested the Saint Mary's Huskies 28-18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.
