Canada coach Kingsley Jones sees his players finding a home in Major League Rugby

Rugby Canada men's national team head coach Kingsley Jones listens after he was introduced as the new coach of the team, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday October 24, 2017. With 28 Canadians on the Toronto Arrows roster and six on the Seattle Seawolves, you can understand why Canada coach Jones will be in the stands Saturday in suburban Seattle to watch the two Major League Rugby teams face off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck