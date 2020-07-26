CLAYTON, N.Y. - Consistency helped Canadian Chris Johnston capture a historic SiteOne Bassmaster Elite tournament victory.
Johnston, 31, posted a final five-fish limit of 22 pounds 12 ounces Sunday for a four-day total of 97 pounds eight ounces at Clayton, N.Y. Johnston not only captured his first career Bassmaster Elite victory but he became the first Canadian to win on the circuit.
And he did it in dramatic fashion.
After trailing Paul Mueller through each of the first three rounds, Johnson surpassed his American rival on the final day to secure the US$100,000 winner's prize.
Mueller took a two-pound, three-ounce lead into Sunday's final round. He brought in a five-fish limit for the fourth straight day but it weighed 18 pounds 15 ounces — his first of the week under 20 pounds — to leave him second overall at 95 pounds 14 ounces.
Johnston's older brother, Cory, also qualified for Sunday's final. The 35-year-old resident of Cavan, Ont., had a five-fish limit weighing 16 pounds seven ounces to finish seventh overall at 80 pounds nine ounces.
Chris Johnston was the only competitor in the 86-angler field to weigh over 20 pounds each day. And for the second time in the tournament, Johnston finished with the big fish of the day (four pounds 13 ounces) to secure an additional $2,000 in prize money.
Johnston is in his second season on the Bassmaster Elite circuit, which is the top level of pro bass fishing. He qualified for last year's Bassmaster Classic, the loop’s premier competition.
Prior to joining the Bassmaster ranks, Johnston also competed in the Fishing League Worldwide (2016-18). A full-time angler, Johnston registered 21 top-10 finishes in 65 career tournaments, including his first win 2018 and amassed nearly US$500,000 in overall purse money.
The third Canadian in the field, Jeff Gustafson, of Keewatin, Ont., didn't qualify for the final. His five-fish weight Saturday was 18 pounds 11 ounces, giving him 58 pounds three ounces to finish 12th overall and earn $12,000.
Gustafson missed out securing the 10th and final berth into Sunday's round by just one pound 10 ounces.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Waddington, N.Y., but was relocated to Clayton (about 105 kilometres southwest) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the event was held in Waddington, competitors were relegated to fishing the St. Lawrence River — a noted trophy smallmouth bass fishery — but with Clayton being located at the river mouth, anglers also had the option of fishing the American side of Lake Ontario (Canadian waters are off-limits).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.