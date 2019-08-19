Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4
Seattle 9 Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8 L.A. Angels 7 (11 innings)
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 4
Houston 5 Detroit 4
National League
Washington 13 Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5 Colorado 3
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.