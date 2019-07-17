Argonauts still looking for first win as they face Stampeders on road

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Nick Arbuckle (9) is sacked by Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive end Adrian Tracy (5) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The defending Grey Cup champion Stampeders look to rebound from a tough loss at Hamilton last week when they welcome the winless Toronto Argonauts to McMahon Stadium on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power