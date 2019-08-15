LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - Abbey Murphy tied the game with eight seconds left in regulation, then scored in overtime on a power play to cap a wild finish, as the United States beat Canada 3-2 Thursday in under-18 women's hockey action.
The victory tied the three-game series between the hockey powers at one win apiece, with the third and deciding game scheduled for Saturday.
Canada looked to have the win wrapped up when Maddi Wheeler made it 2-1 with less than a minute to play, but Murphy sent the game to overtime with her late goal.
The Americans went on a power play in the extra period when Canada's Nicole Gosling was assessed a two-minute minor and 10-minute misconduct for a hit to the head. Murphy then put the game away when her shot from just outside the left faceoff circle beat Canada goalie Jessie McPherson.
Ann-Frederik Naud opened the scoring for Canada at the 7:43 mark of the second period. Danielle Burgen tied it 6:17 into the third.
McPherson made 33 saves for Canada, while Amanda Thiele stopped 18 shots for the U.S.
Later Thursday, the senior development teams for the two countries faced off for the second game of their series. The U.S. won the opener 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday.
